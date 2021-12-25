Light snow showers for southern half of Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system tracking south of the state and into the Gulf of Maine will bring light snow this morning and early afternoon. Snow showers will continue overnight and taper off early Sunday morning. A dusting to 2″ of snow is possible, with the higher amounts across southern parts of the viewing area.

Snow forecast 12/25-12/26 (WABI)

High pressure will build in on Sunday and bring partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with mostly sunny conditions by Monday. A low pressure system will pass over the state on Tuesday and bring another chance of light snow inland with a mix along the coast.

A few more disturbances will move through the region later this week. A few light snow showers are possible on Wednesday. On Thursday, a snow/mix is possible inland with a rain/mix possible along the coast. Snow showers are also possible again on Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers across the southern half of the state. High 25-32°. Calm wind.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few light snow showers. Lows 14-24°. North wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers ending in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs 27-34°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers possible inland with a wintry mix along the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Variable wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

