Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday morning in connection with catalytic converter theft.

Deputies say they found a suspicious vehicle in Orrington with 48-year-old Marty Ashworth of Stockton Springs and 43-year-old Travis King of Bucksport inside.

After investigating, they say they found a suspected stolen catalytic converter and tools used to remove it.

Ashworth and King are charged with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar’s tools.

Officials say anyone that’s had a catalytic converter stolen is encouraged to report the theft to local law enforcement.

