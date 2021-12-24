Advertisement

Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday morning in connection with catalytic converter theft.

Deputies say they found a suspicious vehicle in Orrington with 48-year-old Marty Ashworth of Stockton Springs and 43-year-old Travis King of Bucksport inside.

After investigating, they say they found a suspected stolen catalytic converter and tools used to remove it.

Ashworth and King are charged with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar’s tools.

Officials say anyone that’s had a catalytic converter stolen is encouraged to report the theft to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.
Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified
Orrington Police Chase
Suspect in custody following police chase in Orrington
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.
1,115 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths according to latest data
Maine State Police rescue Vassalboro man
State Police Trooper rescues Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after he wandered away from his home
Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed

Latest News

Bangor business and employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids
Bangor business, employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids
Light Snow Showers By Tomorrow Afternoon
Maine Ocean (File)
$25M to distribute East Coast fish to nutrition programs
Smoke detector
There’s a scramble to install gas detectors ahead of new law