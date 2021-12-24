There’s a scramble to install gas detectors ahead of new law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Many businesses are scrambling to install gas detectors ahead of Jan. 1, when a state law goes into effect in response to a 2019 propane blast in Farmington.

Detectors must be installed in any room where there’s a gas or propane-fueled appliance for many businesses, hotels, motels, nonprofit organizations, shelters and rental properties.

Those that fail to do so face a $5,000 fine. Lawmakers acted after a deadly propane blast in Farmington.

The explosion on Sept. 16, 2019, killed a firefighter and injured others.

