One woman displaced after early morning fire in Eastport

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Eastport Fire Chief says one woman saved the whole building in a early morning fire.

Crews were called to the Waterview Terrace apartment complex around 4:30 a.m.

Chief Richard Clark tells TV5 the flames started in the attic of an apartment near electrical panels.

He says the resident of that apartment heard the crackling before the fire alarm went off, allowing crews to get an earlier start at containing the fire and preventing damage to the rest of the building.

Her apartment was severely damaged by the fire, leaving her without a home.

No one was injured.

