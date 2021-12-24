Advertisement

Maine school district gives employees $600 ‘thank you’ bonus

By WMTW
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - Staff members at a Maine school district are getting $600 as a “thank you” for their hard work during the pandemic.

Regional School Unit 23 Superintendent John Suttie let staff know about the bonus on Wednesday.

Suttie said the school board heard about other districts giving similar bonuses to thank employees and said staff in his school district deserved it as well.

“We had a lot of good reactions from staff members within the last 24 hours saying thank you and being appreciative. Given they had to work so hard wearing masks with kids. It’s been difficult quarantining and coming back teaching kids at home and teaching kids at school. Everyone has been through a lot. I think they appreciate gesture,” Suttie said.

Suttie said nearly 200 full-time staff members will get a check for $300 next month and another $300 check in June.

He said the money is coming from the district’s emergency contingency fund.

