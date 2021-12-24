Maine health officials urge caution while gathering during the holidays

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Health officials are urging caution ahead of the Christmas holiday, especially when it comes to large gatherings.

Dr. Nirav Shah from the Maine CDC says if everyone at your gathering is fully vaccinated, even children, then that gathering can occur rather safely.

He believes most gatherings will be a hybrid, meaning some individuals will attend who are not vaccinated.

That could be young children who cannot be vaccinated yet or someone who is vaccinated but is immunocompromised.

He says those are settings where you must take steps to stay safe - including testing.

Shah says testing may be hard to come by in some places, but there are tests available.

”Testing before you head out the door, before you hop in the car to go to that party or church, that’s a way to keep everyone there really safe,” Shah said during Wednesday’s CDC briefing.

Shah also recommends you wear a mask indoors if you’re around others who are unvaccinated.

Even though it is cold out, he also suggests opening a window at your gathering to improve ventilation.

