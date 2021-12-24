BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Friday looks fantastic as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see lots of sunshine today. After a very cold start, temperatures will climb to the 20s for highs in most spots this afternoon. The wind will be much lighter today so wind chills won’t be a factor and therefore it will feel much better during the day. Plan on clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the single digits to near 10° north and low to mid-teens elsewhere.

Christmas Day looks good too, however not as bright as today. We’ll see more clouds for our Christmas as weak low pressure approaches. The bulk of the day looks dry with just a chance for some snow showers later in the day especially south and west of Bangor. High temperatures for Christmas will be in the 20s to low 30s. Weak low pressure will pass to our south Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This track looks close enough to bring us some snow showers and possibly some steadier light snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Light accumulations are possible especially over southern and western parts of the state. Any lingering snow showers will move out Sunday morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will top off in the mid-20s to low 30s. High pressure will bring us a nice start to the week on Monday with sunshine and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A weak disturbance moving through on Tuesday could bring us a few snow showers mainly for the morning hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the mid-20s to low 30s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 18°-28°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Christmas Eve: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 0°-18°, warmest along the coast. Light west/northwest wind.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Late day snow showers possible especially southern and western parts of the state. Highs between 24°-33°. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

