Frank’s Bakery and Custom Catering was open for last-minute holiday treats Friday

By Angela Luna
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - it was all hands on deck for a local bakery in Bangor.

Many people flocked to Frank’s Bakery and Custom Catering for last minute Christmas treats.

Cookie baskets, cheesecakes, and even fruit cake were among the favorites Friday morning.

All the employees were on the floor to help serve guests.

Even a mother and daughter duo worked together to spread Christmas cheer.

“I love working with her as she says she got me the job. Yeah, I worked here first and then I convinced her. Yeah, it’s just a little special thing that we have together,” said employees Kelsey & Paola Kull.

“This is pretty much our Super Bowl the year,” said Owner Brett Soucy. “In general. We’re fulfilling a whole lot of orders the phone rings for about a month for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Generally this time of year we get over six 700 orders that are failing, which is based on COVID and everything going on in the community this year we decided it might be safer just to like try to keep the shelves for what can people take what we have.”

Frank’s will be closed for the holiday weekend and will reopen Monday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

