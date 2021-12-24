COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline ahead of the Christmas holiday, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are down in Maine heading into the Christmas holiday.

The Maine CDC says 339 people are in the hospital with the virus, 16 less than Thursday.

112 are in intensive care.

61 are on ventilators, down seven from Thursday.

There are 59 ICU beds available statewide right now.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,249 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There are also three additional deaths.

Penobscot County shows the most new cases with 187.

Kennebec County has 120.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 87-hundred new vaccinations were administered Thursday.

More than 6,500 of those were booster shots.

