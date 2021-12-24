Christmas Forecast: Morning Clouds, Afternoon Snow Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure still in place and is gradually sliding to our north. This will keep skies clear for the first half of the night, but will also allow a disturbance to move into parts of New England early Saturday morning through Sunday morning. Clouds will start to move in after midnight and lows won’t be as cold as what they were last night. Still some single digits possible farther inland, near the coast some upper teens possible.

Travel impacts for Southern New England is expected Christmas morning as an area of freezing rain will be possible for parts of MA, southern VT & southern NH. Window of freezing rain will last through early afternoon and could also impact far southern Maine. For Central & Eastern Maine, conditions will stay pretty quiet for most of the morning. Snow showers will move into western areas by late morning and could reach the Bangor area by early afternoon, spreading into Coastal Downeast locations overnight. Snow showers will clear out by early Sunday. Snowfall totals will remain light for our region. The Bangor area will be lucky to see about an inch. Totals will be higher the farther south & west you go. The Augusta area could see around 1-3″. No major travel impacts, but could see just enough snow to coat the roads and make them a little slick. Watching coastal areas as some freezing drizzle could mix with the snow.

Mostly cloudy for much of Christmas morning. Some snow showers arrive by the afternoon. (WABI)

Expected Snowfall Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. (WABI)

Highs on Christmas Day will reach the upper 20s to low 30s with a light northerly wind around 5-10 mph. By Sunday, temperatures will be very similar to that on Saturday. Snow clears out in the morning and the rest of the day will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Monday looks to remain dry, but several weak disturbances look to pass through the region next week. This could bring some light snow and even mixed precipitation.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies for the first half of the night. Clouds arrive after midnight. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the upper teens along the coast. WNW wind around 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds to mostly cloudy skies. More sun the farther north & east you go. Light snow showers will spread in from the west by early afternoon. Light accumulations will be possible through early Sunday. Areas north & east of Bangor should stay mostly dry. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A few morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs near freezing.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Some light snow possible by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

