Belfast Farmers Market was open Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Farmers Market was open Friday for any last minute shoppers.

Local vendors came together to take part in the farmers market that usually takes place every Saturday.

Since Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, organizers decided to run the market Friday, and for the first time on Christmas Eve.

The morning was accompanied by live music, and Santa Claus even made an appearance.

Many people and local vendors were in attendance for last minute Christmas shopping.

”I’ve been trying to shop mostly local this year, in general, things that are made by individual people and shop at big box stores, I don’t really like to. I come here fairly regularly anyway throughout the year. It’s just a great farmers market to go to.”

The market will return to Saturdays after the New Year.

