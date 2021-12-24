Advertisement

Belfast Farmers Market was open Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping

Belfast Farmers Market
Belfast Farmers Market(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Farmers Market was open Friday for any last minute shoppers.

Local vendors came together to take part in the farmers market that usually takes place every Saturday.

Since Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, organizers decided to run the market Friday, and for the first time on Christmas Eve.

The morning was accompanied by live music, and Santa Claus even made an appearance.

Many people and local vendors were in attendance for last minute Christmas shopping.

”I’ve been trying to shop mostly local this year, in general, things that are made by individual people and shop at big box stores, I don’t really like to. I come here fairly regularly anyway throughout the year. It’s just a great farmers market to go to.”

The market will return to Saturdays after the New Year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.
Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified
Orrington Police Chase
Suspect in custody following police chase in Orrington
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.
1,115 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths according to latest data
Maine State Police rescue Vassalboro man
State Police Trooper rescues Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after he wandered away from his home
Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed

Latest News

Frank's Bakery
Frank’s Bakery and Custom Catering was open for last-minute holiday treats Friday
Bangor business and employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids
Bangor business, employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
Light Snow Showers By Tomorrow Afternoon