Bangor business, employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A business in Bangor and their employees raised over $3,000 to benefit the Christmas Is For Kids program at Penquis.

Lynch Logistics held an employee auction that raised over $1,500, and the company matched that.

Christmas Is For Kids helps over 1,200 families every year.

The program donates everything from basic needs like coats and boots, to toys for under the tree.

