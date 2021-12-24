Advertisement

Bangor business, employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids

Bangor business and employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids
Bangor business and employees donate over $3,000 to Christmas Is For Kids(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A business in Bangor and their employees raised over $3,000 to benefit the Christmas Is For Kids program at Penquis.

Lynch Logistics held an employee auction that raised over $1,500, and the company matched that.

Christmas Is For Kids helps over 1,200 families every year.

The program donates everything from basic needs like coats and boots, to toys for under the tree.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.
Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified
Orrington Police Chase
Suspect in custody following police chase in Orrington
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.
1,115 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths according to latest data
Maine State Police rescue Vassalboro man
State Police Trooper rescues Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after he wandered away from his home
Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Two arrested in catalytic converter theft Friday
Light Snow Showers By Tomorrow Afternoon
Maine Ocean (File)
$25M to distribute East Coast fish to nutrition programs
Smoke detector
There’s a scramble to install gas detectors ahead of new law