$25M to distribute East Coast fish to nutrition programs

Maine (AP) - The federal government will spend $25 million on East Coast fish to aid nutrition assistance programs and help New England’s struggling commercial fishing industry.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday it would make the purchase on Atlantic groundfish.

That is a group of species such as cod, haddock and pollock that come to the docks in states including Massachusetts and Maine.

The purchase came after members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation called on the USDA to purchase more East Coast seafood through its programs that distribute food to residents in need.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.