Advertisement

United Airlines plans to temporarily suspend route from Bangor to Washington D-C next year

Passengers wait in line at the Bangor International Airport on Dec. 20. (File)
Passengers wait in line at the Bangor International Airport on Dec. 20. (File)(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Airlines has announced plans to temporarily suspend its route from Bangor to Washington D-C next year.

United says daily service from Bangor International Airport to Dulles will be suspended starting in March.

United says there were a number of reasons for the change, one being an ongoing pilot shortage.

American Airlines still offers regular service from BIA to Washington.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
1,470 new COVID cases in Maine, 5 additional deaths
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property

Latest News

A tractor trailer crash shut down an interstate on-ramp in Medway for several hours this...
Tractor trailer crash shuts down interstate on-ramp in Medway Thursday afternoon
Postal customer drops off mail in Hampden
Some Maine mail routes see slow delivery as job vacancies plague USPS
TJ Tremble
Long-time Bangor-area journalist TJ Tremble dies
The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.
Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified