United Airlines plans to temporarily suspend route from Bangor to Washington D-C next year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Airlines has announced plans to temporarily suspend its route from Bangor to Washington D-C next year.

United says daily service from Bangor International Airport to Dulles will be suspended starting in March.

United says there were a number of reasons for the change, one being an ongoing pilot shortage.

American Airlines still offers regular service from BIA to Washington.

