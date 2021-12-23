United Airlines plans to temporarily suspend route from Bangor to Washington D-C next year
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - United Airlines has announced plans to temporarily suspend its route from Bangor to Washington D-C next year.
United says daily service from Bangor International Airport to Dulles will be suspended starting in March.
United says there were a number of reasons for the change, one being an ongoing pilot shortage.
American Airlines still offers regular service from BIA to Washington.
