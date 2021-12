Tractor trailer crash shuts down interstate on-ramp in Medway Thursday afternoon

MEDWAY, Maine (WABI) - A tractor trailer crash shut down an interstate on-ramp in Medway for several hours Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 1:30.

State Police say a Greenbush man was driving a tractor trailer hauling a bulldozer on a low-bed trailer.

The trailer detached, hit a guardrail, and blocked the 244 southbound on-ramp.

The driver was not injured.

