Suspect in custody following police chase in Orrington

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is in custody after leading police on a chase this morning in Orrington.

Officials say a call came in around 10:30 am for a car that appeared to be driven by someone under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

We’re told the driver failed to stop, then turned into the PERC plant where he took off on foot through the facility.

Deputies were able to stop him and place him under arrest.

Officials say he faces charges on failure to stop as well as several others.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing.

