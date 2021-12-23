Advertisement

State Police Trooper rescues Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after he wandered away from his home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - State police rescued a Vassalboro man with Alzheimer’s after he wandered away from his home.

82-year-old Bernard Perry is recuperating from hypothermia and frostbite.

State Police began searching for him around 5:00 Wednesday morning.

Troopers say they heard from a plow truck driver who had seen a man walking in the area.

Trooper Tyler Harrington found Perry in a ditch off Mudget Hill Road.

Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser to wait for an ambulance.

Perry was taken to a nearby hospital where he’s recovering.

Police say Perry’s family gave their blessing to share the video you’re seeing.

