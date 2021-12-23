Some Maine mail routes see slow delivery as job vacancies plague USPS

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The holiday season is the busiest time of year for the United States Postal Service. But for postal workers both here in Maine and across the nation, the job has become overwhelming.

TV5 has heard from some residents who have gone days without getting their mail. We spoke to local labor leaders about what’s causing the problem and what steps they recommend to fix it.

“I worked 32 years as a letter carrier. I’ve never seen mail not go out unless weather conditions, and that only happened twice,” said Cheryl Elrich, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) Branch 391 president.

Between vacancies and employees out with injuries, Elrich estimates the City of Bangor is missing about a quarter of its mail carriers.

“It’s hard on them, Elrich said. “I just talked to one guy today. He’s had two days off in the last 38 days. They are working seven days a week, 14, 15 hours a day.”

At the USPS office on Godfrey Drive in Orono, the problem is confounded by a COVID-19 outbreak among staff.

“They’re trying to rotate [routes] so somebody is not, not receiving their mail continuously. I know there’s been some cracks in the system,” said Elrich.

Mark Seitz, NALC Branch 92 president, says there’s another reason some folks might be missing mail.

“This time of year, they’re [management] just concentrating on the packages. You know, if it’s got a scan on it, that’s what they care about,” Seitz said. “But all that stuff, the letters, the Social Security checks and Christmas cards and payroll checks for businesses, and utility bills, all this stuff isn’t getting delivered because they want to get the parcels delivered.”

Both Elrich and Seitz agree the hiring process needs reform, including increasing wages and speeding up the timeline.

“They’ve got to make the post office more attractive to work for,” Elrich said. “It’s not going to help immediately because the hiring process can take up to two months, which is another problem.”

“The Postal Service has the ability to make people career right away when they join, and it’s a big difference,” Seitz said. “The benefits are so much better. The hourly salaries a little more than $2 an hour. I think they if they went that step, instead of trying to save money, and hired career right off the street they would get so many more applicants and I think a lot more people would stay.”

In a statement to TV5, the USPS said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impact employee availability. We thank our customers for their understanding and continued support.

We have taken specific actions to continue service to our valued customers, which includes:

Continuing to fully authorize overtime to allow employees to work the time necessary to deliver mail

Expanding mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible

Using additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries.

Hiring additional personnel. We currently have openings for 48 pre-career positions across the state of Maine. These include city and rural letter carriers and local window and distribution clerks as well as mail handlers and mail processing clerks to work in our distribution facilities. Readers can access these positions by visiting usps.com/careers and searching by state for open positions. New jobs are added to the site weekly.

As part of the Postmaster General’s Delivering for America Plan, we have recently installed 112 new package sorting machines across the country and added more than 100 new annex facilities to handle the continued increase in package volumes. To staff these facilities, we have been aggressively recruiting and hiring throughout the year.

Because the holiday season typically brings a large swell in package volumes, it is normal this time of year for carriers to be sent out on dedicated parcel runs, sometimes early in the morning or even on Sundays. But this is done in addition to, and not in place of, regular mail delivery.

As we move past these short term employee availability issues, we will continue to use all of the tools at our disposal to assure that our Maine customers get the kind of First class service that they’ve come to expect and deserve.

Once again, we appreciate customers’ patience and understanding and we’re proud of our more than 630,000 employees who are working to deliver for our customers during the pandemic.”

But Seitz says he wants to see concrete action taken.

“Something needs to be done, Seitz said. “We really need somebody to step up at the higher level and actually take a stand and actually get this done because nothing’s working.”

