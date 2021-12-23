Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning fixes plumbing for the BARN, challenges community to donate

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Recovery Network, commonly known as the BARN, is getting some new plumbing for Christmas.

The folks at Nichols Plumbing and Drain Cleaning are donating their time, materials, and equipment to make this all possible.

Jessica Shaw with the BARN says support like this is what Maine is all about.

Field Glover with Nichols Plumbing says they’re happy to lend a hand to an organization that does so much for the community.

The repairs cost around $5,000, and Nichols is challenging other community members to match the donation.

”It was a no brainer to make the gift. The staff was supportive of it. They and their family have benefitted from the BARN services, and I just think it’s a great organization. Along with my wife, Laura, it’s an organization we want to support and we believe is investing in our community,” Glover said.

“We’ve had long time plumbing issues here at the BARN, which has interfered with our ability to offer services that are conducive to many pathways in recovery and support the advocacy and education for those loved ones,” Shaw said.

Earlier today, Rent Bangor dot com pledged a $2,500 donation in hopes that someone will match that as well.

If that happens, they will give a full $5,000 donation on top of that.

The BARN will be open 24 hours on Christmas and New Year’s Day for those hosting meetings for anyone who needs them.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.