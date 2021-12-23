Advertisement

MCI’s Gracie Moore signs with Bentley field hockey

Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - MCI’s Gracie Moore signed with Bentley field hockey Thursday in a ceremony in Pittsfield.

Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10...
Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference(WABI/Woody Moore)

Moore said she’s looking forward to realizing a dream she’s been working toward for a long time.

“I am a really versatile player. I’m willing to play anywhere. I’m definitely hard working, and I’m really excited to play at the next level with other competitive players,” said Moore.

Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
1,470 new COVID cases in Maine, 5 additional deaths
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property

Latest News

Pereira is the 2021-22 Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year
Quarterback Ayden Pereira joins Maine football during early signing period
Hunter Curtis and Chance Mercier showing team’s versatility
Ellsworth Eagles boys basketball challenging teams with dynamic duo
She's been training with Results Basketball coach Mark Baxter
Standout freshman Grace Jaffray leading Ellsworth girls basketball
He was recently named PVC Peak Performer of the Week
Ellsworth’s Connor Hughes overcoming the odds to swim with the Eagles