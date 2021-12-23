MCI’s Gracie Moore signs with Bentley field hockey
Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - MCI’s Gracie Moore signed with Bentley field hockey Thursday in a ceremony in Pittsfield.
Moore said she’s looking forward to realizing a dream she’s been working toward for a long time.
“I am a really versatile player. I’m willing to play anywhere. I’m definitely hard working, and I’m really excited to play at the next level with other competitive players,” said Moore.
Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.