MCI’s Gracie Moore signs with Bentley field hockey

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - MCI’s Gracie Moore signed with Bentley field hockey Thursday in a ceremony in Pittsfield.

Moore said she’s looking forward to realizing a dream she’s been working toward for a long time.

“I am a really versatile player. I’m willing to play anywhere. I’m definitely hard working, and I’m really excited to play at the next level with other competitive players,” said Moore.

Bentley is a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass. that competes in the Northeast-10 Conference.

