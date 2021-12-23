Advertisement

Long-time Bangor-area journalist TJ Tremble dies

TJ Tremble
TJ Tremble(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Long time Bangor area journalist TJ Tremble has passed away.

TJ worked in both print and broadcast over the years in news and sales.

Among his stops, the Camden Herald, the Bangor Daily News, Q106.5, the Zone Corporation, and ABC 7/Fox 22.

He also spent some time in sales at both WABI radio and tv.

A celebration of TJ’s life will be held Monday afternoon at 1pm at Calvary Chapel in Orrington.

Our thoughts are with his wife, Janine, and his family.

TJ was 65.

