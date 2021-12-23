Breezy & Cold This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The gusty northwest wind will continue to usher a colder air mass into the region this afternoon. Despite lots of sunshine, temperatures will only be in the teens to low 20s thru early afternoon then slowly fall to the single digits north and teens elsewhere by later this afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will gust to 25-35 MPH at times which will make it feel much colder. Wind chills today will feel like it’s in the single digits and teens with some northern areas likely seeing wind chills dipping below 0° at times. The wind will diminish as we head into the nighttime hours. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures dropping to the single numbers and low teens.

Friday looks great as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s. The wind will be much lighter Friday so wind chills won’t be a factor and therefore it will feel much better during the day. Christmas Day looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures for Christmas will be in the 20s to low 30s. We’re keeping an eye on an area of low pressure forecast to pass south of the region Saturday night and Sunday. Depending on how close it comes, we could see some snow as it passes by. Right now it looks like the best chance for snow will be across southern and western parts of Maine. If the track shifts a bit further north, then the snow shield will shift northward as well resulting in a more widespread snowfall Saturday night into Sunday. We’ll keep you posted.

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs between 10°-24°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-35 MPH possible. Wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 0°-14°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 18°-28°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Christmas Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

