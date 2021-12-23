Body of missing Lagrange man found and identified

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Lagrange man who had been missing for six months has been found and identified.

The mother of 32-year-old Nicholas Cross confirmed that information on social media Thursday.

Cross went missing June 15th when he left his sister’s car while on the way to the hospital.

His family suspects he had been hallucinating from methamphetamines.

They said Cross made calls to 911 starting the night before, telling dispatchers he needed help.

Late last month, a hunter found what has now been identified as Cross’s body just a mile and a half from where he was last seen.

