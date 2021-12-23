Beth Wright Center to be recipient of Hannaford ‘Reusable Bag Program’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Hannaford store has chosen the Beth Wright Cancer Resource Center to be the recipient of proceeds from its “Hannaford Helps” Reusable Bag Program for the month of January 20-22.

Each time a shopper purchases a Community Bag at the Ellsworth Hannaford, the Beth Wright Center will receive a one-dollar donation. That includes reusable bags purchased on every Hannaford-To-Go order.

The Beth Wright Center has been a recipient of the reusable bag program every year since 2018.

”It’s a nice offer that they have given us,” said Beth Wright Executive Director Michael Riesman. “And it’s great that we get our name out there again and create awareness of the Beth Wright Center.

The center still has openings for its final Festival of Lights showing on New Year’s Eve.

To make a reservation, you can call the center at 644-0339.

