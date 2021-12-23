Advertisement

Bar Harbor Town Council votes to adopt working draft proposal aimed at reducing cruise ship tourism

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a working draft proposal aimed at reducing cruise ship tourism as soon as the upcoming season.

The council will also seek advice from a maritime attorney as it determines which restrictions to make.

The city is expecting 180 cruise ships this summer.

The plan proposed by councilor Jill Goldthwait would cut that down to 110.

This comes after a majority of Bar Harbor residents surveyed this summer said that the cruise industry does more harm than good in their town, mostly due to overcrowding.

”I believe that every single person on this council expressed a need for limits,” said Town Councilor Goldthwait. “We maybe haven’t arrived at exact numbers yet, but we are united in understanding what the community asked us for, and that is to limit the volume of ships, people, however you want to describe it.”

The council also voted 6-1 to alert the cruise ship industry of the town’s plans to significantly reduce cruise ship activity for the 2023 season.

