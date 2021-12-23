Advertisement

Bangor-Brewer Bowling Lanes looking to add youth candlepin players

The alley is starting a youth candlepin league in January
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor-Brewer Bowling Lanes is starting a youth candlepin league in January.

Cole Frey has been competing in the unique bowling style for years, and said he started bowling about when he started walking.

He said candlepin is a fun way to play, and a sport that can stick with you for a long time.

“I started in junior leagues when I was four or five years old. My parents have always bowled, so I’ve been in here as long as I’ve been alive. That’s basically how people get started is in junior leagues. We have junior league tournaments throughout the state and stuff like that,” said Frey, pro bowler.

The first youth league session is set for Sunday, January 23 at 3 p.m. Ages 3-18 are welcome, and it’s $5 per week including shoe rental.

The season will run through April and finish off with a banquet. For more information, call (207) 356-7413.

