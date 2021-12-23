Art Waves in Town Hill receives matching grant

TOWN HILL, Maine (WABI) - Art Waves in Town Hill has received a matching grant from a private family foundation as it begins to open up its programing full time since the pandemic started.

The grant will match every donation to Art Waves up to $18,000.

Donations will help the organization upgrade campus facilities, provide more regular staffing, and provide better access to the Art Waves center.

”We’re just trying to think about what would make this a great place for people to come,” said Art Waves Board President Julie Meltzer. “A safe place, a fun place to meet people, to make art together. That’s what we want to be for MDI and the surrounding area, and we can do that if we have the resources.”

To make a donation and for more information on Art Waves programming, visit their website at artwavesmdi.org.

