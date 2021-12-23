Another Sunny & Cold Day For Christmas Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to sit just to our east. This will keep skies clear for the rest of the night & through Friday. Winds will die down this evening and will still continue to be out of the WNW around 5-10 mph. It will be a cold night though as lows will fall below zero across the north, single digits closer to the Interstate and some low teens along the coast.

A cold start to Friday as high pressure continues to slide in. This will continue to bring mostly sunny skies. Winds will not be as strong as what they were on Thursday, but still WNW gusts could be up to 25 mph. This will keep some wind chill values below zero during the morning hours. Highs tomorrow will be slightly warmer and will range from the upper teens to the low 30s.

Christmas day looks good. A mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 20s & 30s. We will be watching area of low pressure by Christmas night. Right now, the low looks to skim parts of southern, western & coastal Maine. The exact track will be dependent on the strength and placement of the high-pressure system exiting the region. Will keep the mention of light snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. No significant travel impact locally expected for Friday & Saturday.

Early next week looks to remain mostly quiet. Highs will be very seasonable in the 20s & 30s. Potential of a disturbance by the middle part of next week, although, uncertainty remains.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with winds dying down. It will be cold with sub-zero lows across the north and single digits & low teens closer to the coast. WNW wind around 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the teens to the low 30s. Warmest along the coast. Slight breeze with a WNW wind gusting up to 25 mph. Wind chill factor will play a role during the morning hours.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Light snow possible during the evening.

SUNDAY: A few morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs near freezing.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

