225 Maine schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, according to the Maine DOE

Maine (WABI) - 225 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to the Maine Department of Education.

During the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 6,200 cases.

These numbers are lower than last week’s update, which saw 275 outbreaks and 66-hundred cases.

According to the DOE, the largest outbreak is at Lisbon Community School with 54 cases over the last 30 days.

Fort Kent Elementary and Brewer Community Schools each have 53 cases, and Caribou Community School has 51.

There are also outbreaks at Brewer High School, Bucksport High School, Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, and Old Town Elementary School.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.