Advertisement

1,115 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths Wednesday

This is the latest data as of Wednesday.
This is the latest data as of Wednesday.(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday.

Two deaths in Penobscot County and one each in Aroostook and Somerset counties.

134 cases are reported in Penobscot County, 109 in Kennebec, 69 in Knox, and 57 in Somerset counties.

10,091 coronavirus vaccinations were administered Wednesday.

Of those, 7, 396 were booster shots.

375 people were in the hospital with the virus at last report.

124 people are in intensive care.

60 are on ventilators.

There are 53 ICU beds available statewide right now.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC
1,470 new COVID cases in Maine, 5 additional deaths
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property

Latest News

Studies show four to six percent of Americans experience seasonal affective disorder.
Signs of seasonal affective disorder
Mask Mandate
Northern Light Health official urges mask wearing in public spaces
These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported
Authorities are working to understand how these chemicals make their way into water and foods.
Hunt for toxic ‘forever chemicals’ widens to 34 communities