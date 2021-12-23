1,115 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Wednesday.

Two deaths in Penobscot County and one each in Aroostook and Somerset counties.

134 cases are reported in Penobscot County, 109 in Kennebec, 69 in Knox, and 57 in Somerset counties.

10,091 coronavirus vaccinations were administered Wednesday.

Of those, 7, 396 were booster shots.

375 people were in the hospital with the virus at last report.

124 people are in intensive care.

60 are on ventilators.

There are 53 ICU beds available statewide right now.

