Wintry weather doesn’t stop holiday travel plans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Christmas is just three days away.

Bangor International Airport was bustling with travelers Wednesday.

The freezing rain and snow might be blowing in Bangor, but that’s not stopping folks from traveling for the holidays.

Only a few flights were delayed due to weather Wednesday morning, and lines at security were almost empty.

“The deicing guys are doing a great job out there, so planes are getting ready to go, and of course, our snow crew is an award winning snow crew, and we try and keep things as open as possible,” said Aimee Thibodeau, BIA marketing and business development manager.

Many families were anxiously awaiting their loved ones for Christmas.

The Dubie family hadn’t seen their son in several months. He’s in the Air Force.

They drove down from Presque Isle to pick him up.

“We got to see him at graduation from boot camp in October, but Abbie is his girlfriend, and she hasn’t seen him since August,” said Malissa Dubie, Presque Isle resident. “We’re going to make cookies and stuff with him and all the stuff we did when they were kids because you know, it makes mom happy.”

During this busy travel time, airport officials say there are a few things you can do before getting to the airport that will make your travel smoother.

“Make sure that you’ve either load your airlines app on your phone or you’re checking online to make sure things are running on time, that there’s been no changes. You can also check in before you get here. If you don’t have to check bags, then you don’t have to stop at the counter, get here two hours ahead of time, go straight through TSA,” said Thibodeau.

Thibodeau says they ask that you put your mask on before you enter the building.

“Really, we’re trying to keep our staff and passengers safe. We know that there’s going to be family gatherings, that people are traveling more. We’re trying to do our part here, and it’s a federal mandate, so it’s not a request, it’s a requirement,” said Thibedeau.

Ruth Spellman was planning to head to Texas to see one of her daughters for Christmas, but the pandemic changed her plans.

“I told them I was staying home, and the one in Pittsburgh called and said, ‘are you going to Texas?’ And I said ‘no.’ ‘Then you’re coming here.’ I said, ‘oh no,’ and she said ‘yeah, you are.’ I bought the ticket,” said Spellman, Brewer resident.

Many families tell us they plan to stay home this year but continue with traditions.

“We’re going to paint some Nutcrackers together and make Gingerbread houses and just kind of stay cozy at home again this year,” said Jamie Carter, Surry resident.

“We’re a family of tradition, so we do a lot of things at home. It’s just all about tradition and what we always do, just the same meals, everything, so we’re really looking forward to that,” said Ray amd Trudy Vintinner, Pittsfield residents.

