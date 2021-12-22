Wintry Mix Ends Tonight. Cold & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wintry mix will continue through the early evening hours. Freezing rain will still be possible along the Interstate from Augusta through Bangor towards Houlton and will be gradually ending from west to east. Rain still expected along the coast. Moderate to heavy snow expected to continue over the north where some locations could see additional snowfall totals that will range from a few inches to upwards of 8″. Aroostook county will see the highest additional snowfall.

As the low moves out this evening, high pressure builds in behind it. This will tighten the pressure gradient and cause winds to increase overnight. Strongest winds will be in the mountains where WNW winds will gust close to 40 mph. This will cause areas of blowing snow & hazardous travel. Elsewhere, winds will gust close to 30 mph. The breeze will be problematic for locations that picked up ice accumulations as the additional weight on the power lines & tree limbs combine with the wind could bring them down. Winds will stay breezy for the first part of Thursday before dying down by the afternoon.

High pressure moves in by Thursday and will bring mostly sunny skies. It will be cold as highs will max out in the teens & 20s. With the breeze it will FEEL colder as most locations will feel like it is in the single digits above & below zero.

Friday also looks to be quiet as high pressure remains in place. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

Watching another area of low pressure by Christmas Day. Right now, the low looks to skim parts of southern & western Maine & should steer clear of central & eastern locations. This would mean most of our region will stay dry on Christmas day. Highs on Christmas will hover near freezing. Sunday will have highs near freezing with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Wintry mess ending by early evening and skies will gradually clear. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast. Winds will increase out of the WNW with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds will be in the mountains.

THURSDAY: Some icy roads expected during the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s. Still breezy with WNW winds gusting near 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Light snow possible to the south & west. Highs ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 20s & 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs near freezing.

