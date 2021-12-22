Veazie house fire ruled accidental

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A house fire in Veazie has been ruled accidental.

Officials say the fire was caused by something combustible near an open flame.

Firefighters were called to State Street Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they say they found a fire on the second floor.

Officials say the homeowner made sure both doors and windows were closed before calling 9-1-1.

They say that quick thinking helped save the home.

