Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain & Rain Likely Today, Slippery Travel Expected

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region combined with low pressure coming out of the Mid-Atlantic Region will bring us a messy Wednesday. Precipitation will develop early this morning for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket then mid-late morning for areas further north. Precipitation will start as snow for most locales with some icy mix closer to the coast. As the day progresses, any icy mix is expected to quickly change to rain along the coast. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain for interior locales up to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Precipitation north of Dover-Foxcroft will fall mainly as snow although some sleet and freezing rain could mix in this afternoon and evening. Ice accumulation will be greatest along and just north of I-95 with .1″ to .25″ of ice is possible resulting in some treacherous travel during the day today. Snowfall totals will be heaviest over Northern Penobscot, Northern & Eastern Aroostook Counties where 6″-10″ of snow is expected. Amounts will taper off as you travel southward towards the coast where precipitation will be more mix and rain. Temperatures will be in the 20s to low 30s north and 30s to mid-40s elsewhere. Precipitation will taper off from west to east this evening as low pressure moves to our east. Skies will clear out as the night progresses. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and gust to 30-40 MPH at times after midnight. The gusty northwest wind will usher colder air into the region tonight with lows dropping to the teens to low 20s.

Precipitation is expected to start as snow or icy mix for most locations this morning. Precipitation will change to all rain along the coast, sleet and freezing rain inland and fall mainly as snow across northern locales. (WABI)

Freezing rain and sleet will be likely across the interior today. The greatest threat of ice accumulation will be along and north of I-95. (WABI)

Snowfall accumulations of a half foot or more can be expected over northern and northeastern areas with amounts tapering off as you travel southward toward the coast. (WABI)

With strong low pressure over the Maritimes and high pressure building in from the west Thursday, we’re in for a breezy and chilly day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the upper teens to mid-20s for highs but feel much colder due to a gusty northwest wind. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 MPH at times during the day which will make it feel like it’s in the single digits and teens at times. The wind will diminish later in the day Thursday as low pressure continues to pull away from the area. Friday looks great with sunshine and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s. Christmas Day is looking good now too. Previous forecasts mentioned a chance of snow or snow showers on Saturday but now it looks like snow chance will remain to our south, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 20s and low 30s for Christmas.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow and icy mix developing early to mid-morning. Any snow or icy mix will quickly change to rain along the coast. Snow will change to sleet and freezing rain for inland areas. Snow will fall for much of the day north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in this afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s north and 30s to mid-40s elsewhere, warmest along the coast. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Tonight: Snow, mix and rain ending early then clearing skies. Breezy and cold. Lows between 12°-22°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 17°-27°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Christmas Day: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

