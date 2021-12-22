Advertisement

Quarterback Ayden Pereira joins Maine football during early signing period

Pereira is the 2021-22 Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine added quarterback Ayden Pereira in the early signing period, and he’s excited to bring his passing and running skills to Orono after capping off his career with the Central Catholic Raiders in Lawrence, Mass.

Pereira is the 2021-22 Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year
Pereira is the 2021-22 Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year(WABI)

“After my eighth grade season, I kind of realized more of what it took to make that a reality, so I just dove all in from there and have just been working,” said Pereira.

Pereira passed for 34 touchdowns in his senior along with 14 rushing scores. He’s excited to bring a dual threat dimension to the Maine offense and put stress on defenses.

“When you hear dual threat, you think of a guy who runs better than he passes. I think I’m a better passer than I am a runner, but the running part is definitely part of my game that you’re going to get,” said Pereira.

He said he’s ready to learn from upperclassmen when he arrives in Orono full time in the first week of July 2022.

“They’re all guys who have done it, so just learn everything I can from them. A big part of college that first year is getting adjusted to everything, getting a college playbook, and getting used to the speed,” said Pereira.

Maine became the right place for Pereira considering its FCS status and being wanted by his recruiters.

“The most important thing was that that coaching staff was all in on me. I was their No.1 guy, and they made that very clear from the start,” said Pereira.

Look for an electric player in the future on Saturdays in Orono.

“You’re going to get a winner, competitor, someone who’s going to do whatever they can to win, make plays, and bring excitement. When my time is called, then I’ll be ready,” said Pereira.

Pereira will look to build on a great high school career on the next level with the Black Bears.

Pereira maintained a 3.87 weighted grade point average in high school and volunteered locally with the National Down Syndrome Society.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported

Latest News

Hunter Curtis and Chance Mercier showing team’s versatility
Ellsworth Eagles boys basketball challenging teams with dynamic duo
She's been training with Results Basketball coach Mark Baxter
Standout freshman Grace Jaffray leading Ellsworth girls basketball
He was recently named PVC Peak Performer of the Week
Ellsworth’s Connor Hughes overcoming the odds to swim with the Eagles
Senior guard/forward hopes to play college basketball
Filip Brkić relishes playing for Foxcroft Academy after coming over from Croatia