Quarterback Ayden Pereira joins Maine football during early signing period

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine added quarterback Ayden Pereira in the early signing period, and he’s excited to bring his passing and running skills to Orono after capping off his career with the Central Catholic Raiders in Lawrence, Mass.

Pereira is the 2021-22 Massachusetts Gatorade Football Player of the Year (WABI)

“After my eighth grade season, I kind of realized more of what it took to make that a reality, so I just dove all in from there and have just been working,” said Pereira.

Pereira passed for 34 touchdowns in his senior along with 14 rushing scores. He’s excited to bring a dual threat dimension to the Maine offense and put stress on defenses.

“When you hear dual threat, you think of a guy who runs better than he passes. I think I’m a better passer than I am a runner, but the running part is definitely part of my game that you’re going to get,” said Pereira.

He said he’s ready to learn from upperclassmen when he arrives in Orono full time in the first week of July 2022.

“They’re all guys who have done it, so just learn everything I can from them. A big part of college that first year is getting adjusted to everything, getting a college playbook, and getting used to the speed,” said Pereira.

Maine became the right place for Pereira considering its FCS status and being wanted by his recruiters.

“The most important thing was that that coaching staff was all in on me. I was their No.1 guy, and they made that very clear from the start,” said Pereira.

Look for an electric player in the future on Saturdays in Orono.

“You’re going to get a winner, competitor, someone who’s going to do whatever they can to win, make plays, and bring excitement. When my time is called, then I’ll be ready,” said Pereira.

Pereira will look to build on a great high school career on the next level with the Black Bears.

Pereira maintained a 3.87 weighted grade point average in high school and volunteered locally with the National Down Syndrome Society.

