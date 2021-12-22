ORONO, Maine (WABI) - After 57 years in business, Orono’s University Inn has closed for good.

Owner Tracey Whitten made the announcement in a Facebook video this week.

She did not say specifically why the inn is closing, but added the full story will be shared soon.

Her family has owned the Inn since 2001.

Whitten said staff took the news “as well as could be expected” and guests were confused but supportive.

”We’re excited for the future. Even though this is one door closing, another door opens. With hard times comes growth, and insight and inspiration. We’re very sad today, this is my life’s work,” said Tracey Whitten, University Inn owner.

The owners are maintaining their sister property in Orono, the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center.

