A new building for C&K Variety Market in Hermon will be built after citizen appeal rejected

C&K Variety
C&K Variety(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A brand new building for C&K Variety Market in Hermon will be built.

Tuesday night, the Hermon Board of Appeals voted 4-1 to reject an appeal from some residents and allow the store’s building plan, along with three gas pumps.

The appeal argued a town ordinance doesn’t allow fuel storage in the Village Commercial District where the store is located.

The appeal also cited traffic concerns around the intersection.

During yesterday’s deliberation, citizen comment was not allowed.

The store’s owner, Tylor Perry, says he did not want to begin the project until he had the board’s final approval.

Perry expects to break ground soon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

