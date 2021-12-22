Maine home sales down last month
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Maine (WABI) - Home sales in Maine were down a bit last month.
Sales fell by 8%, but home prices are up more than 11% compared to November of 2020.
The median sales price for existing single-family homes reached $300,000 in November compared to $270,000 a year ago.
The high demand for Maine residential real estate is hindered by the tight supply of homes for sale across our state.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.