Maine Department of Public Safety warns of phone scam targeting registered sex offenders

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Public Safety is warning of another phone scam.

They say this one targets New England-based registered sex offenders.

Multiple registered sex offenders in Maine have received the suspicious calls.

Officials say the calls threaten the offender with arrest for failure to comply.

The scammer then asks them to purchase prepaid cards in order to avoid arrest.

The callers identified themselves as government officials, and sometimes used the name of local law enforcement.

The same scam occurred in February 2020.

Officials say if you receive a similar call or have been scammed, to contact your local law enforcement agency to file a report.

