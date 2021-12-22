Maine braces for impact of Omicron

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of last report, three percent of Maine’s COVID-19 cases were from the Omicron variant.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that number is going to quickly rise.

As the new variant sweeps through the country, it’s expected Maine will feel its impact in the weeks ahead.

Dr. Shah says the threat needs to be taken seriously.

“Even though it is not the dominant variant in Maine right now, it may very well become the dominant variant of over the next few weeks. Now, the bottom line with Omicron is that right now, based on what we know, it’s concerning. It’s greater contagiousness means that it is a new variant that we have to recommend. Recent data suggests that it will cause a spike in cases,” said Shah.

Shah expects this will in turn see more Mainers needing to be treated at already spread thin hospitals.

