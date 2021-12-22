Advertisement

Maine braces for impact of Omicron

2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
2019 Novel Coronavirus illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture with OMICRON VARIANT lettering, finished graphic(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of last report, three percent of Maine’s COVID-19 cases were from the Omicron variant.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that number is going to quickly rise.

As the new variant sweeps through the country, it’s expected Maine will feel its impact in the weeks ahead.

Dr. Shah says the threat needs to be taken seriously.

“Even though it is not the dominant variant in Maine right now, it may very well become the dominant variant of over the next few weeks. Now, the bottom line with Omicron is that right now, based on what we know, it’s concerning. It’s greater contagiousness means that it is a new variant that we have to recommend. Recent data suggests that it will cause a spike in cases,” said Shah.

Shah expects this will in turn see more Mainers needing to be treated at already spread thin hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property
These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported

Latest News

C&K Variety
A new building for C&K Variety Market in Hermon will be built after citizen appeal rejected
Heath experts encourage flu shots.
Maine health officials concerned about a bad flu season this year
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Maine CDC Director on Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill
Wintry Mess Ending Tonight. Breezy & Cold Thursday