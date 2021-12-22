Advertisement

Local fire departments extinguish laundry room fire at Bolduc Correctional Facility

Bolduc Correctional Facility Fire
Bolduc Correctional Facility Fire
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - Local fire departments responded to a fire at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren just after 5:30 Tuesday evening.

A Maine Department of Corrections spokesperson says the fire was located in the laundry area.

Fire personnel extinguished the fire.

Officials say there were no injuries and the residential living units were not impacted.

The Fire Marshal is investigating.

