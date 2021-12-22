Food and Medicine distribute meals bought from area restaurants

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local organization that’s been feeding the needy for decades was back at it Wednesday morning.

On this icy Wednesday, Food and Medicine took those endeavors a step further by spending at local restaurants.

Over 100 meals and hot beverages were distributed to riders of the Community Connector in Bangor.

It’s something they’ve been doing since the outset of the pandemic.

“It’s a big help. You have coffee first thing in the morning. Come down here because it’s cold, and it helps a lot when you get a nice lunch and helps you even better because you’re not going to go hungry that day,” said Lena, Community Connector rider.

“Well, it’s kind of a twofer because not only the people who really need the bus ride today, but on a day like today, if you’re riding the bus, you really got to get some place important. So people are going to jobs and seeing family and you know, so I think you know when people support each other, we can make a better community we can make a better world,” said Jack McKay, Food and Medicine director.

Food and Medicine has distributed more than 2,400 meals as part of their Covid Solidarity effort.

This has seen them spend more than $20,000 at local restaurants.

