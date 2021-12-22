Advertisement

Food and Medicine distribute meals bought from area restaurants

Purchased from local restaurants
Purchased from local restaurants(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local organization that’s been feeding the needy for decades was back at it Wednesday morning.

On this icy Wednesday, Food and Medicine took those endeavors a step further by spending at local restaurants.

Over 100 meals and hot beverages were distributed to riders of the Community Connector in Bangor.

It’s something they’ve been doing since the outset of the pandemic.

“It’s a big help. You have coffee first thing in the morning. Come down here because it’s cold, and it helps a lot when you get a nice lunch and helps you even better because you’re not going to go hungry that day,” said Lena, Community Connector rider.

“Well, it’s kind of a twofer because not only the people who really need the bus ride today, but on a day like today, if you’re riding the bus, you really got to get some place important. So people are going to jobs and seeing family and you know, so I think you know when people support each other, we can make a better community we can make a better world,” said Jack McKay, Food and Medicine director.

Food and Medicine has distributed more than 2,400 meals as part of their Covid Solidarity effort.

This has seen them spend more than $20,000 at local restaurants.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property
These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported

Latest News

Home Sales
Maine home sales down last month
University Inn
Orono’s University Inn has closed for good
Eight high schoolers who served as student staff at Healthy Acadia's 2021 DownEast Teen...
Washington County teens chosen to attend National Leadership Forum in Washington DC
Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society warns against gifting pets this holiday season
A plane is being deiced Wednesday at the Bangor International Airport.
Wintry weather doesn’t stop holiday travel plans