Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed

ANSON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - The entire staff of the Anson-Madison Water District was fired after the superintendent and foreman were charged with theft, according to the Morning Sentinel.

Superintendent Michael Corson and Foreman Michael Jordan are accused of selling scrap metal belonging to the water district.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says the two removed old and discontinued metal water lines belonging to the water district and took them to a local scrap metal dealer.

The Sheriff’s office says the men used water district equipment to transport the metal 21 times between March and October of this year.

Four full-time workers and a part-time employee were dismissed and their positions will be filled by people working for the Maine Rural Water Association, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2021 MORNING SENTINEL. All rights reserved.