Bangor Humane Society’s Angel Tree back in person for 2021

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Christmas approaches, one local organization is hoping to find its way onto your holiday shopping list.

The Bangor Humane Society is looking for donations to its Angel Tree program.

In their lobby, you’ll find a Christmas tree.

On it are tags with items the shelter needs, such as treats, canned food, and blankets.

You can stop by the shelter, pick out a tag, then drop off the donation back under the tree.

The annual fundraiser was virtual last year and, as a result, not as successful.

But the Bangor Humane Society says the community has really responded this season.

“Well, that’s common ground right, pets. Everyone loves animals no matter what is going on in the world right now. Everyone loves animals and wants to make sure that they’re well taken care of, so it’s heartwarming,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society director of development.

If you can’t make it in person, there’s an option to donate online.

Ravenscraft says you don’t even need to pick up a tag to participate.

She says you can just grab something you think the shelter may need, and chances are you’ll probably be right.

