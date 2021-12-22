Advertisement

Bangor Humane Society warns against gifting pets this holiday season

Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cat or dog may seem like the perfect present for the animal lover in your life.

But the Bangor Humane Society is cautioning against buying animals as gifts.

The shelter wants to remind shoppers that animals require a lifelong commitment, sometimes up to 20 years.

They say sometimes people realize after only a few weeks they can’t care for their new pet.

If you’re still itching to bring a pet home to a loved one this holiday season, here’s one suggestion on how to proceed.

“Maybe part of the gift is bringing the recipient in to choose the right fit, rather than just doing it as a surprise. Having it be part of the gift process, the conversation, the choice, all of that,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society.

The Bangor Humane Society says by their policy, whoever signs the adoption paperwork is the owner of the animal, not the person who may receive it as a gift.

Ravenscraft says having conversations about getting an animal, especially when kids are involved, is an important part of the adoption process.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some members have been accused of selling water lines that belong to the district.
Entire staff at Anson-Madison Water District dismissed
Areas of sleet & freezing rain expected along I-95 making for icy roads & hazardous travel.
Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow Today
Bangor police are looking for a person who recently stole packages from a mailbox.
Bangor police need help identifying package theft suspect
$100 bills
State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property
These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported

Latest News

Home Sales
Maine home sales down last month
University Inn
Orono’s University Inn has closed for good
Eight high schoolers who served as student staff at Healthy Acadia's 2021 DownEast Teen...
Washington County teens chosen to attend National Leadership Forum in Washington DC
A plane is being deiced Wednesday at the Bangor International Airport.
Wintry weather doesn’t stop holiday travel plans