Bangor Humane Society warns against gifting pets this holiday season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cat or dog may seem like the perfect present for the animal lover in your life.

But the Bangor Humane Society is cautioning against buying animals as gifts.

The shelter wants to remind shoppers that animals require a lifelong commitment, sometimes up to 20 years.

They say sometimes people realize after only a few weeks they can’t care for their new pet.

If you’re still itching to bring a pet home to a loved one this holiday season, here’s one suggestion on how to proceed.

“Maybe part of the gift is bringing the recipient in to choose the right fit, rather than just doing it as a surprise. Having it be part of the gift process, the conversation, the choice, all of that,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society.

The Bangor Humane Society says by their policy, whoever signs the adoption paperwork is the owner of the animal, not the person who may receive it as a gift.

Ravenscraft says having conversations about getting an animal, especially when kids are involved, is an important part of the adoption process.

