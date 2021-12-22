1,470 new COVID cases in Maine, 5 additional deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 1,470 new coronavirus cases according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. That tops the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our state to 100,069.

There are also 5 additional deaths- one resident each from Androscoggin, Kennebec, Aroostook, Hancock and Knox counties.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases in Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

250 new cases come from Penobscot County.

There’s 183 in Kennebec, 48 in Somerset, 39 in Knox, and 32 in Washington counties.

387 people were in the hospital with the virus at last report, that is another new record.

125 people are in intensive care.

62 are on ventilators.

There are 54 ICU beds available statewide right now.

12,240 new vaccinations were administered Tuesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

8,964 were booster shots.

For a list of COVID testing and vaccine sites in Maine, log onto https://www.wabi.tv/2021/12/21/covid-19-vaccine-testing-resources/

