Wintry Mix Including Freezing Rain & Accumulating Snow For Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has followed in the cold front that passed through the region today. First half of the night will consist of mostly clear skies before clouds will move in after midnight. Lows will drop into the teens & 20s.

By Wednesday, watching two areas of low pressure that look to converge over the northeast. One low will move out of the Great Lakes and the other will move northwards along the east coast into the Gulf of Maine. This looks to be another scenario where a Wintry mix will be possible including, snow, rain & freezing rain. Precipitation will arrive in southern Maine before daybreak and will begin as snow before transitioning over into sleet & freezing rain. This will spread north & east along the Interstate making for icy road conditions during the morning commute. Ice accumulations from Portland through Augusta to Waterville could be up to ¼”. The Wintry mix should arrive in the Bangor area after 6 am. Recent trends though have shifted the wintry mix line farther inland meaning warmer air will protrude into coastal areas. Bangor will see a window of freezing rain tomorrow morning before temperatures warm up enough that all rain can be expected. Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln could see a window of sleet & freezing rain early tomorrow afternoon. All rain is likely along the coast. Areas north of a line from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft to Houlton can expect all snow which will be heavy at times through Wednesday afternoon. Heaviest snow will be over Northern Penobscot, northern Piscataquis and all of Aroostook counties where 8-12″ will be likely. Amounts will taper off quickly as you move southwards towards the coast. The Bangor areas could see around 1″ of snow. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s & 30s across the north and in the 30s and low 40s closer to the coast. Precipitation should come to an end by Wednesday night.

Winds will increase Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Gusts out of the west could be upwards of 30-35 mph. Any location that picked up ice could see the potential of power outages & downed tree limbs into Thursday morning.

High pressure moves in by Thursday & will stay in place through Friday. This will bring highs mainly in the 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Watching another area of low pressure by Christmas Day. Right now, the low looks to skim parts of southern & western Maine & should steer clear of central & eastern locations. This would mean most of our region will stay dry on Christmas day.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the teens & 20s. ENE wind around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies. Wintry mix developing early morning and spreading north east. Areas of sleet & freezing rain possible along I-95. Areas across the interior can expect all snow. Rain along the coast. Highs will be in the 20s & 30s north, 30s & 40s closer to the coast. SE wind around 5-15 mph. Picking up overnight.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the teens & 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the 20s & 30s.

