State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Office of the Maine Treasurer is looking for thousands of people with unclaimed property in Maine.

State officials say its worth more than $292 million.

They say there are more than four million accounts with unclaimed property.

Money and other financial assets are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of time of inactivity.

You can go to maineunclaimedproperty.gov to look for your name.

Officials say the average claim size this year has been $585 and the largest claim so far this year has been for more than $377,000.

