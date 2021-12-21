Advertisement

State Treasurer wants you to check for unclaimed property

$100 bills
$100 bills(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Office of the Maine Treasurer is looking for thousands of people with unclaimed property in Maine.

State officials say its worth more than $292 million.

They say there are more than four million accounts with unclaimed property.

Money and other financial assets are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specified period of time of inactivity.

You can go to maineunclaimedproperty.gov to look for your name.

Officials say the average claim size this year has been $585 and the largest claim so far this year has been for more than $377,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on oak street in...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Bangor Friday night
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Fortunately the man was quickly helped out of the home and taken to a nearby hospital.
One person sent to hospital after house fire breaks out in Bangor
Herbert Carey Jr.
Former Milo teacher, coach pleads guilty to gross sexual assault
The recall was for potential Listeria contamination.
Fresh Express salads recalled from Hannaford stores for potential Listeria

Latest News

These are the latest numbers reported over the last three days.
Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported
Veazie fire fighters crediting homeowner for keeping windows and doors closed after fire broke...
House fire in Veazie early Tuesday morning
Northern Light Health
Bangor City Council amends ordinance to continue allowing temporary use of banned polystyrene containers under emergency conditions
Kids at Fourteenth Street School in Bangor donated 305 pairs of socks.
Fourteenth Street School kindergarteners donate socks for homeless shelter