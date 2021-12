BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to open at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 due to expected icy roads and hazardous driving conditions.

Wintry weather, with ice and snow accumulation, is expected to start Wednesday morning.

