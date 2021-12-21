Standout freshman Grace Jaffray leading Ellsworth girls basketball

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Eagles’ Grace Jaffray is off to a hot start in her varsity career.

She's been training with Results Basketball coach Mark Baxter (WABI)

She poured in 18 points in her first game with the top team.

She said she’s not shying away from more experienced competitors.

“It means everything to me. I’ve worked really hard with my coach at Results Basketball, Mark Baxter. I see him five days a week, and I’m really grateful to have this opportunity. We’re all there to play the same game. It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, you’re just there to play basketball. You can’t let the fact that you’re playing against kids who are older than you affect how you play,” said Jaffray, freshman guard/forward.

The Eagles won Jaffray’s debut, 69-49 over Mt. View. She was the leading scorer.

